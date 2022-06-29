Roscoe J. Transue

December 8, 1926 - June 24, 2022

Roscoe Transue was born in Quinter, Kansas to Floyd and Stella Transue. Roscoe had three brothers and three sisters.

His father moved the family to Albany. Roscoe served a few years in the Army in Japan. He returned to Albany and started working at Simpson Timber Company and worked there for forty years. Times were hard financially during this time, so Roscoe also drove a school bus to help make ends meet.

Roscoe met Lorene Hamilton and they married on April 24, 1950. They had two daughters, Debbie and Lori. Roscoe and his family enjoyed hunting, camping and fishing.

Roscoe and Lorene started working for the Albany Democrat Herald and together delivered 600-700 papers a day: fall, winter, spring, and summer. After retiring from the Democrat Herald, Roscoe and Lorene worked on their small farm, camped with family, and visited Lori in Phoenix and their grandsons, Andrew and Adam.

Roscoe moved to Avamere with Lorene and lived there until he passed peacefully on June 24, 2022. A memorial service will be announced. Please check fisherfuneralhome.com for updates.