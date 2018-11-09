August 6, 1946 — October 28, 2018
Rosanna Leeson, 72, of Philomath, passed away from pancreatic cancer on Sunday, October 28, 2018.
Rosanna was born in Louisiana and moved to California in her youth. She graduated from Los Altos High School and was one of the first members of the Model UN. She later moved to Oregon and worked at Wah Chang and Oregon State University. She also completed her degree at Oregon State University.
She is remembered as very kind and giving by those whose path crossed with hers. The neighborhood dogs knew to stop by for a treat and many kids that grew up in the neighborhood remember the house that gave out the full size candy bars on Halloween. We remember her generous spirit, her beautiful smile and contagious laughter.
Rosanna is survived by her husband, Raymond; son, David and daughter-in-law, Joanna; daughter, Annabelle; grandchildren, Thomas, Elizabeth, Katherine, and Dominic; siblings, Skipper, Rebecca, and Casey; and step-father, Cyril.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Viola; father, Jimmy; sister, Diana; and son, Jonathan.
Services were held on November 2, 2018.
Rosanna requested before her death that contributions be directed to youth organizations such as Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Boys and Girls Club, PYAC, Campfire or other extracurricular school activities of the contributor’s choice.