July 11, 1932 – April 17, 2020

Rosalie Grace Williams, 87, went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 17, 2020.

Born in Tacoma, Washington, our mother was known by various names over the course of her life. For many years she went by her middle name. When her elder children were young she was Mrs. Bruce D. Knight, and later was Mrs. Harlan Frank Freeman. After her second divorce she reclaimed her maiden name.

Many knew her as Mrs. Freeman. She drove a school bus in Corvallis for many years. She was proud of her driving and training career. Upon retirement she moved to Waikoloa Village on the Big Island, Hawaii, where she spent almost 25 years living her dream enjoying full moon picnics, growing orchids, and constant sunshine.

She lived her life as she saw fit, with little concern for others' opinions. She once told a friend, "I raised my kids to be independent free thinkers, and if that's how they turned out I can only blame myself." She was a firm but loving and supportive mother, brooking no nonsense from us or from anyone else. She left this world on her own terms, at home with loved ones by her side.