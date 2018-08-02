Subscribe for 17¢ / day

November 17, 1949 — July 30, 2018

Ronnie Ray Skinner, of Bellfountain, Oregon, born on November 17, 1949 in Corvallis, to Leota Skinner and Raymond Skinner, passed away at age 68 on July 30, 2018.

He graduated from Monroe High School in 1968. He was an employee at City of Corvallis until retiring in 2012.

Ronnie was the beloved husband of Linda Skinner.

He is survived by his daughter, Sherri Rictor and son-in-law, Tony Rictor, daughter, Angela Thompson and son-in-law, Buck Thompson; brother, Kenny Skinner; sisters, Barbara Bosteter and Sue Younger; and grandchildren, Tyler Rictor, Hayley Rictor, Kaitlyn Rictor, Cassidy Thompson, and Sarah Thompson.

Ronnie enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and sports. Ronnie’s greatest joy was spending time with his family.

The family invites donations in Ronnie’s name to The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Friends and family are welcome to attend the memorial service at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 5 at the Monroe High School Gym.

