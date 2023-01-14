Ronald Wayne Schmidt

July 29, 1960 - Jan. 5, 2023

With broken hearts, we are sad to say that Ron lost his fight with cancer on January 5, 2023. He was loved by many and will truly be missed.

A resident of Corvallis, Oregon, he loved to go camping with friends, fishing, and spending time with his grandkids and family. He really loved life. He leaves behind his fiancee Debbi, mother Shirley, brother Richard, sister Jan, five children: Cassidy, Veronica, Stephen, Michelle, and Michael, and fifteen grandchildren.

A memorial will follow in the spring; date and time to be announced.