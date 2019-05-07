September 28, 1936 — May 3, 2019
Ronald Sheldon Witham passed away quietly at his home in Corvallis from an extended illness.
He was born in Corvallis on September 28, 1936, to Glen and Ruth Witham. Ronald graduated from Philomath High School in 1955. Ronald married Bonnie Jeane Plunkett in 1957 and they moved to Coos Bay, where he was employed at U.S. Forest Service.
Later, they moved back to Philomath where they resided on Gellatly Way until 2016. He spent several years in the logging industry before joining Gellatly Well Drilling in the 1960’s. He started Witham Water Wells in 1994.
Ron was an avid steelhead fisherman, and enjoyed hunting, bowling and gambling.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie, of 61 years; daughter, Renee Dick (Steve) of Salem; son, Warren; and daughter, Karla Fox (Kevin), sister Gwen Davis (Ernie) of Filet, Idaho, and three grandchildren; Jameson, Kecia and Erik.
He was preceded in death by his parents; niece, Ronda Davis and nephew, Clay Davis.
He will be laid to rest next to his parents at the family IOOF Cemetery on Witham Drive.
He wanted to acknowledge Pastors Mike and Debbie McBride for many hours of visitation and prayers.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ronald Witham’s honor to New Hope P.C. of God of Corvallis.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019, at McHenry Funeral Home with a lunch celebration at the family home immediately following.