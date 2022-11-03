Ronald (Ron) Sterling Church

Dec. 31, 1946 - Oct. 27, 2022

Ronald (Ron) Sterling Church passed away peacefully on October 27, 2022, following a stroke. He was under the care of Hospice, at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House, in Albany, Oregon. Before Hospice, his wife, daughter, and sister in law were caring for him at home.

Ron was born on December 31, 1946, in Jackson, Michigan, to Edward and Leona (Galford) Church. He grew up in Jackson. He started playing baseball at 9 years old with is brother, Duane. He attended Dibble Elementary, then Frost Junior High, then Parkside High School. He graduated in June, 1965. He went on to attend Spring Arbor University, on a baseball scholarship, where he earned a bachelor's degree in business. Also, attended Eastern Michigan University and earned a Master's degree in education.

Ron and his wife Darielle relocated to Corvallis, Oregon in 1981. He gained employment at Hewlett-Packard, and put his business degree to good use. He then went on to teach in Albany and Corvallis. Ron retired from teaching in 2010.

Ron married Darielle (Smith) Church in May, 1975 at Queen of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church, in Jackson, Michigan. Together they raised their children, Colton, and Maria in Michigan, and Oregon.

Ron enjoyed golfing, buying and selling Corvettes, watching Oregon State football and baseball; Seattle Mariners as well. He also, enjoyed attending his children and grandchildren's sports events. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus at Saint Mary's Church in Albany, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Leona Church.

He is survived by his wife, Darielle, brother, Duane, daughter, Kimberly Church-Quale of Florida. Colton A. Church of Falls City, Oregon, and Maria D. Church of Albany, Oregon. Grandchildren, Amber (Cody) Wendtloch, Colton Stephenson, Trace Deciccio, Justice Deciccio, Declan Deciccio, and Kaedan Deciccio. Sisters in law, Kate Smith, Margi (Brad) Wilson, Anne (Rick) Shirkey.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00am, Thursday, November 10, 2022 At Our Lady of Perpetual Help Saint Mary's Catholic Church. Located at 822 Ellsworth Street SW, Albany, Oregon 97321.

There will be a later service to be held in July '2023, in Jackson, Michigan.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St Jude Foundation, Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House, or Knights of Columbus.

Arrangements by Fisher Funeral Home. www.fisherfuneralhome.com