Ronald "Ron" Milton Elliott

July 12, 1937 - October 29, 2022

Ron Elliott, 85, formerly of Salem and recently of Lebanon, passed away October 29, 2022.

On June 29, 1962, Ron married Kay (Jones) Elliott. They had two children together.

Ron worked at Credit Thrift, Crockers Cars, Lebanon Ford, Jack Thomas Motors and owned his own car lot until he retired. Ron was an easy person to make friends with and loved spending time outdoors. He was best known for his witty personality.

He is survived by his sister Patricia Beyer of Mount Angel, OR, son Jeff (Marilyn) Elliott of Lebanon, OR, daughter Jill (Guy) Coberly of Keizer, OR, granddaughters Mackenzie (Marcus) Greenly, Madeline Elliott, and Olivia Coberly. Great grandchildren Addison, Nolan and Cooper Greenly. As well as, numerous nieces and nephews.

Contributions in his name can be made out to The Eagles, 4090 Cherry Avenue NE Keizer, OR 97303 or Bristol Hospice, 1077 Gateway Loop B, Springfield, OR 97477.