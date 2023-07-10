November 7, 1941 - February 23, 2023

Ronald Raleigh Yung was born in Salem, Oregon on November 7, 1941, to Raleigh and Ruby Yung. He grew up in North Albany and graduated in 1958 from Albany Union High School.

Ron married the love of his life, Linda, on July 17, 1964. He and Linda had two children, David and Aleah. Ron was a machinist and co-owned Albany Industrial Machine. He was also an accomplished fiddle player. He visited every U.S. state except for Alaska. Most recently, he and Aleah celebrated his 80th birthday in New Orleans.

Ron was preceded in death by his son, David. He is survived by his wife, their daughter Aleah Schutze (Maik), and five grandkids.

He resided in Crestwood, Kentucky for the last 9 years of his life, in order to be near his daughter and grandchildren.

A celebration of Ron's life will be held graveside at 1:30 on July 17 at Palestine Cemetery in North Albany.