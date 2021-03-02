Ronald Mohler

After graduation Ron followed an apprentice education opportunity with Textile Machine Works and Wyomissing Polytechnic Institute. Through the program Ron obtained a scholarship to attend Penn State University. At Penn State, the family narrowly escaped a fire that destroyed the trailer and everything the family owned. Ron and Nancy had to start over, but the family was safe. Through determination and the generosity of others they were able to continue Ron's education. Ron graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1956 and obtained a Work-Study Fellowship with Hughes Aircraft Company and the University of Southern California. After obtaining his Master's Degree in Electrical Engineering in 1958, Ron worked at Los Alamos Scientific Laboratories in New Mexico. He worked on controls for nuclear rocket propulsion on the Rover Project. Ron later obtained his PhD from the University of Michigan. Ron also taught at Los Alamos and eventually became a Professor at the University Of New Mexico in 1965. This was the start of his academic career where he became a leader and innovator in the field of Systems Engineering. Ron would work with a variety of organizations, institutions, and individuals around the world, frequently making trips to Russia, Europe, and Australia. In 1969 Ron started a new job with the University of Oklahoma as Director, Systems Research Center and Professor, Electrical Engineering, and Aerospace, Mechanical and Nuclear Engineering. Ron moved to Oregon State University in 1971 to become the Head of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering. He reorganized and developed various programs within the Department. He also established new programs for off campus instruction with Tektronix and the Bonneville Power Administration. Ron retired from Oregon State University in Corvallis after a distinguished career of research and graduate education as a Professor Emeritus. He and Nancy moved to Sisters to the home he helped design, overlooking the mountains and the natural beauty they loved. Ron became involved in the Sisters Community until his health became an issue. He was active in Kiwanis and a faithful member of the Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church.