Ronald Lynn McKiernan

December 8, 1954 – August 8, 2022

Ronald Lynn McKiernan was born on December 8, 1954 in Spokane, Washington, to Marvin Sr. McKiernan and Helen (Walker) Guier. He was the youngest of 10 siblings.

Ron grew up in Santa Rosa, California. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran and served 1972-1974. He married Jane Marie Linnell on October 24, 1992 in Santa Rosa, California. They had known each other for 20 years, and were married for another 30. Ron helped raise his two step-daughters and grandson Joe, always treating them as his own.

In 1994 Ron and Jane moved to Lebanon, Oregon. Ron worked at the Walmart in Lebanon for 27 years, primarily in the bakery/deli, but also at many different departments throughout the years. You could always find him by listening for his whistling.

An adopted "Papa" to many, Ron was extremely kind, always helpful, loving, and loyal. He was deeply devoted to his wife.

Ron's biggest joy in life was spending time with his family. He loved fishing with his great-grandchildren; Taiya, Tenley, and Dodge. Ron was a very funny man, and was known for his practical jokes. Ron loved all animals and they loved him too. He also enjoyed gardening and bird watching.

Ron was preceded in death by his mother, his father, his daughter Lisa Ballentine, and seven of his siblings.

He is survived by his wife, Jane McKiernan; daughter, Desirae (Mike) Fotenos; grandchildren, Joe (Taryn) Sanchez, Alex Fotenos, Breanne (Carlos) Bishop, Nick Fotenos, and Daylan (Lauren) Fotenos; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Donna Thompson, and Diana Ingram; and many nieces and nephews.

Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.