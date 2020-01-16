May 23, 1949 - January 5, 2020
Ronald Linn Wenning was born on May 23, 1949 to Wilma and Richard Wenning in Bloomington, Indiana. He was the second of two children, born a few years after his brother Steve. Following high school, he attended Indiana University and was an avid Hoosier fan.
He found his life verse, John 10:10 at age 20, when Steve led him to the Lord. Jesus said, “The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy; I have come that they may have life, and have it to the full.” (More abundantly). This was not an empty promise. Ron received many blessings throughout the next fifty years of serving God, none more wonderful than the people he met along the way.
You have free articles remaining.
He received his BS in Ministerial Studies at Trinity Bible College in Ellendale, ND. Later in life he earned his MA Clinical Christian Counseling degree at Cornerstone University, Lake Charles, LA. He was licensed with NCCA National Christian Counselors Association. He had a deep yearning to help people with their struggles, and pointing people to the knowledge of the God of all peace.
After graduating from Trinity Bible College, he moved to Oregon, pastoring churches in Nissa and Scio. After his work there was done, Ron worked several secular jobs, but never quite felt connected to them. He still felt a tug on his heart to serve God. When an opportunity presented itself to do just that, he ministered at Teen Challenge for 22 years, counseling people with addiction issues, helping to mend broken lives. He had a love and passion for this life-changing ministry and devoted himself to the work. For 7 1/2 years, he also pastored a Church he founded, naming it New Creation Ministries after 2 Corinthians 5:17 KJV: “Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.” Utilizing his amazing gift of teaching, Ron brought peace and hope to thousands of wayward souls. He had a gentle, but commanding voice, one that spoke kind words, and helped ease suffering in those who had ears to hear.
Ron’s family includes his best friend and wife, Jeanine Wenning, his children Ryan and Eric Wenning, Chadd Armstrong, Jennifer and Mike Holt, and David and Stacey Bradford. He loved his grandchildren, Aria Wenning, Derek, Jaelyn & Chrissy Holt, and Myah Bradford. He was also greatly loved by multiple nephews, nieces, and friends. He was preceded in death by his wonderful parents, Dick and Wilma Wenning.
His 'graduation service' will be held on Saturday, January 18th at 1 p.m. at Peace Fellowship Church, 34414 Plainview Dr., Shedd, OR 97355. For those who wish to attend, a viewing will be Friday, January 17th at AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home, in Albany, Oregon from 3-5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Adult and Teen Challenge, PO Box 108, Shedd, OR 97377. Thank you, and God Bless. www.aasum-dufour.com
Service information
3:00PM-5:00PM
805 Ellsworth St SW
Albany, OR 97321
1:00PM
34414 Plainview Drive
Shedd, OR 97377