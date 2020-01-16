May 23, 1949 - January 5, 2020

Ronald Linn Wenning was born on May 23, 1949 to Wilma and Richard Wenning in Bloomington, Indiana. He was the second of two children, born a few years after his brother Steve. Following high school, he attended Indiana University and was an avid Hoosier fan.

He found his life verse, John 10:10 at age 20, when Steve led him to the Lord. Jesus said, “The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy; I have come that they may have life, and have it to the full.” (More abundantly). This was not an empty promise. Ron received many blessings throughout the next fifty years of serving God, none more wonderful than the people he met along the way.

He received his BS in Ministerial Studies at Trinity Bible College in Ellendale, ND. Later in life he earned his MA Clinical Christian Counseling degree at Cornerstone University, Lake Charles, LA. He was licensed with NCCA National Christian Counselors Association. He had a deep yearning to help people with their struggles, and pointing people to the knowledge of the God of all peace.