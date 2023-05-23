Ronald Leslie Smith was born August 2nd, 1932, in Astoria, Oregon. His parents, Leslie and Evelyn Smith, moved Ron and his older sister Marilyn to Forest Grove, Oregon in 1936.

Ron worked for his father's logging business. At 14, Ron was branding logs and soon after, he became a 'Whistle-Punk' and then a choker-setter. At 17, he began driving trucks. Ron was attending Forest Grove High School at the time. He lettered for the basketball team and graduated in 1950.

Ron attended Oregon State University in 1950. He was a member of the SAE Fraternity at Oregon State and was the President of the House Manager's Association. He also served in the Army ROTC.

While at Oregon State he met Kathleen (Katie) Steffen. After graduating, they were married in LaGrande, Oregon (Katie's hometown) May 29th, 1955. Ron served as a 1st Lieutenant in the Army until 1957. They spent a few months at Fort Benning Army Base in Georgia and then moved to Fort Lewis Army Base in Washington State. Their first child, Jeffrey, was born in 1956 at Madigan Army Hospital.

Ron left the Army at the end of his service in 1957 to start raising his family and rejoined his father's logging business. The logging operation was in Klamath, California at that time. Ron got his pilot's license and flew a Piper Tri-Pacer to shuttle men and equipment into the logging area.

Ron and Katie's second son, Taylor, was born in Crescent City, California in 1958. Ron was setting chokers and driving log trucks in addition to his pilot duties. In 1959 the logging company secured a contract in Sitka, Alaska. The family moved to the logging camp at Rodman Bay which had a population of about 200 people. In 1960 Katie went to stay with her mom (Nell Steffen) in LaGrande, Oregon for the birth of daughter, Steffenie. Katie stayed in LaGrande until Steffenie was old enough to join the family in Alaska.

When their oldest son, Jeff, was ready to start school, Ron and Katie moved to Albany, Oregon. In March of 1962 Ron bought a gas station in Albany: Courtesy Corner and Albany Heating Oil. His full-service gas station included gas pumps for cars, a diesel pump for large trucks, a mechanic shop, and a fuel delivery truck that served homes, businesses, and farms. In 1963 their youngest son, Mitch, was born in Albany, Oregon.

Ron joined the East Albany Lions Club in 1962. He worked at the Lions Club Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser every July for over 50 years. With his friends and fellow Albany businessmen, Jack Haines and Paul Heins, Ron helped raise money to build the West Albany High School football stadium cover. For their efforts, the three were inducted into the West Albany Hall of Fame.

Ron Smith served on the Albany School Board in the late 1970's and early 1980's. He was chairman of the school board during the difficult merger and transition from District 8J to Greater Albany Public Schools (GAPS).

Ron was a passionate Oregon State Beaver fan. Throughout his life Ron enjoyed downhill skiing, horseback riding, flying, golf, fishing, hunting, and travel. He snow-skied into his 70's. He never lost his love for Alaska and fished there once or twice a year well into his 80's. He would bring home salmon and halibut which he loved to barbecue for his family in the summer.

Ron is survived by his wife Katie, his four children, 10 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and his older sister Marilyn.

The family would like to thank the staff of Bonaventure and Samaritan Evergreen Hospice for the care and comfort Ron received. At Ron's request, there will be a family graveside service.

Memorial contributions to the East Albany Lions Club may be sent in the care of Fisher Funeral Home, 306 SW Washington St, Albany Oregon.