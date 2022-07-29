Ronald Lee Purdum

May 9, 1932 - July 20, 2022

Ron was born in Ekalaka, Montana on May 9, 1932. He passed away on July 20, 2022 in Dallas, Texas due to a stroke, exacerbated by Alzheimer's. His life had a hardscrabble beginning, but his natural leadership qualities, sense of self-assurance, work ethic, and desire to experience new things helped create opportunities that led to a long and fulfilling life.

Ron was the first child of Price Purdum and Mrytle Wilkoske Purdum. His sisters Carolyn and Sharon arrived soon after, while brother Price came late enough that Ron really was the big brother. The family lived in a two-room homestead shack and raised sheep. As soon as he was old enough, he was expected to help out, when not attending the one room Spring Creek School. When he was in his early teens his parents split up, left the homestead, and moved to Ekalaka, with the kids living with mom. Ron attended Carter County High School, and graduated in 1949. In 1951 he married Phyllis Taylor from the Belltower Community.

He joined the Marines during the Korean conflict, and while stationed in North Carolina welcomed his first child, daughter Rhonda. Ron left the service as a sergeant, and tried cattle ranching near Ekalaka for a short time, but he soon decided to further his education by attending MSU in Bozeman. While in Bozeman daughter Dawn arrived.

After college Ron's first job was as the head of accounting at Billings (MT) Deaconess Hospital, where son Rodney was born. Ron's leadership traits were soon recognized, and he moved upward in the administration. He next became administrator at Deaconess Hospital in Havre, Montana, where son Russell was born. Ron and his family then spent 5 years in Globe/Miami, Arizona while he was administrator at Miami-Inspiration Hospital. In 1973 Ron became the hospital administrator at Albany General Hospital, and remained there until retirement. During this time, he served various terms on the boards of the Oregon Association of Hospitals and the American Hospital Association. He was also one of the main instigators in the creation of Health Future, LLC, which is a unique consortium of Oregon hospitals that provides a network of support for quality care and cost savings.

After Ron's first marriage ended, he met Carroll Barker of North Bend, Oregon and her two children, Catherine and Karen. Ron and Carroll were married in 1982. Their first home together was a hobby farm in North Albany, which provided an excellent location for their blended family get togethers. After his retirement they moved to Charbonneau, Oregon, and the two traveled extensively throughout the U.S., Canada and overseas. Many an Oregon winter was spent at an RV resort just outside of Palm Springs, California. Eventually they moved to St. George, Utah. A few years later they settled in Frisco, Texas, just north of Dallas, to be near Catherine and Karen and their families.

Ron was always interested in trying new things, but a few pastimes stand out. He hunted for most of his life, dabbled in photography, rode motorcycles, golfed and skied with family, and later in life became an expert in needlepoint. Ron's biggest love, outside of family, was aviation. Ron owned with a partner or outright a number of planes over time. He had a sailplane and hot air balloon rating. In 1983 Ron started Albany's balloon rally, which has developed into the NW Art and Air Festival, one of the largest and longest running hot air balloon events in the Pacific NW.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents and sister Sharon. He is survived by his wife Carroll, sister Carolyn and brother Price (Virginia), his children and step-children Rhonda Pemble (Jim-deceased), Dawn Gibson (Forrest), Rod Purdum (Hollie Hemenway), Russ Purdum, Catherine Staples (Stephen), Karen West-Skidmore (David), five grandchildren and one step-grandson, and three great-grandchildren.