August 8, 1946 - September 7, 2021

Ronald Lee Junhke, 75, of Albany, Oregon passed away September 7, 2021 after a two year battle with a rare disease. Ron was born August 8, 1946 to Wilbur and Grace Junhke.

He lived and worked in Albany all his life. He graduated from Albany High School, then served in the National Guard for six years. He worked for Simpson Timber Company until the company closed. He played on the Simpson softball team for a number of years. He worked at the Sportsman Hobby Shop for several years, then opened his own business Ron's Trains and Planes.

He is survived by his wife Karenn and his two children Shelli and George. He has two grandchildren, Sofia and Kostas, and two great-grandchildren Gavin and Trinity Jane.

Services have been held at St. Anne Orthodox Church in Corvallis, and Ron has been laid to rest at Lockwood Cemetery in Lewisburg.