Ronald Lee Avery

May 2, 1942 - July 20, 2022

Ronald Lee Avery, 80, of Albany, died July 20 at his home. He was born in Corvallis on May 2, 1942, to Blanche (Miller) & Herbert Avery. He was educated in the area and graduated from Corvallis High in 1960 whereupon he joined the US Air Force for the next four years. During that time, he married Eileen Marie Schueller. This union produced a son, Raymond Lewis Avery, and a daughter, Vicki Lynn Avery. He was later divorced after twenty-five years.

Upon discharge from the Air Force, he returned to Corvallis and went to work for Evan's Products producing battery separators. He remained with this company for more than thirty years until it closed with him, the last man standing. He then retired at age fifty-two. He had gone through a machinist apprenticeship at Evanite Fiber, in the early 1980's.

In 1969, he moved to Albany where he has remained since. In 1997, he married the love of his life, Rhea Brooks, who has seen fit to fulfill his every wish ever since. Meanwhile, he has helped her build a score of dollhouses for her hobby as she assisted him in his home improvement hobby.

Ron was preceded in death by his father Herb; mother Blanche; and sadly, his daughter, Vicki. Survivors include his beloved wife Rhea; son Ray; brother Mark; sisters Teresa, Mary, and Patty along with all their families.

At his request there will be no public service. A private family memorial will be held at a later date. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).