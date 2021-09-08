March 12, 1944 – September 5, 2021

Ronald L. Bailey, 77, of Lebanon, died September 5, 2021, in Portland.

Ron was born March 12, 1944, in Fort Devens, Massachusetts, the son of Leonard and Ellen (Middleton) Bailey. He was raised in Maryland and served in the Marines during Vietnam.

Ron married Maxine Goergen in 1966 in Arlington, Virginia. They moved to Lebanon in 1977. Ron had worked at Champion International until the mill closed. He then worked for Textronix and then for Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital in plant engineering until his retirement in 2007.

Ron was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed tying flies, fishing, camping, gardening, wood working and visiting nurseries. He especially loved to spoil his grandchildren.

Ron is survived by his wife, Maxine, children, Joseph Bailey and Doris "D.Ann" Burkey, grandhchildren, James Burkey (Megan), Anna Burkey, great granddaughter, Emma Burkey, brother, Tom Bailey, sisters, Anita Bailey, Joanne Bartlet and Mary Bailey. He was preceded in death by his sister, Marilyn Hagen.