Ronald Gilbert Dennistoun

August 20, 1945 - January 14, 2023

Ronald was born in Phoenix Arizona to Gilbert T. Dennistoun and Beatrice L. (Geim)Dennistoun on August 20,1945.

Ronald was raised in Phoenix where he attended and graduated from Phoenix Union High School in 1964. After graduating he went on to attend Phoenix College and work for the Phoenix Gazette. While working for the paper he met his future wife Janice. On November 23, 1967 he and Janice were married in an evening ceremony on Thanksgiving. Once married they moved to Corvallis where they would make a home and raise their family.

Shortly after coming to Corvallis he was hired on at CH2M Hill in their reprographics department where he remained for his career eventually retiring after 35 yrs. Ron always enjoyed being involved with his daughters in their many sporting events and social activities as well as his grandchildren's. In his younger years he enjoyed camping, fishing, and hunting as well as playing volleyball and softball with co-workers through parks and rec and later moving into coaching. He volunteered his time coaching volleyball through the boys and girls club as well as coaching for CV and CHS at different times with their volleyball programs. Once his grandchildren were old enough he also volunteered his time coaching their baseball and softball teams as well.

Ron is survived by his wife of 55 yrs Janice, and their two daughters Candice Webb-Bowen (Todd) and Kimberly Luebbert (Trevor) and four grandchildren - Trenton, Kiersten, Allie and Payton. All of whom reside in Corvallis. He was preceded in death by his mother and his father.

Funeral services will be Sunday January 29, 2023 at 2:00 pm at McHenry Funeral Chapel with a reception immediately following at Papa's Pizza - one of his favorites.

Contributions in Ron's memory can be made to the Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research @ www.michaeljfox.org.