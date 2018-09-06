May 24, 1936 — September 1, 2018
Ronald George Johnson, 82, of Lebanon, passed away at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon on Saturday, September 1, 2018.
Ron was born in Vancouver, Washington to George and Effie Johnson who resided in Amboy, Washington. Ron moved to Orick, California in 1952 with his brother Ted Johnson, where he joined his Dad working in a saw mill and eventually becoming head sawyer for many years.
Ron had an exceptional group of friends in his teen years that created lifelong friendships, including Hank and Coila, Evelyn’s sister. He was quoted as being the “Rock” of the group; he had a sly sense of humor and loved to tease. He met the love of his life and best friend during those years and married her, Evelyn Poage in 1957 daughter of Austin and Clara Poage.
Ron was drafted into the Army in 1959, spending a year in Korea and traveling to many different countries on the rifle team. He was honorably discharged in 1961, returning home to meet his nine month old daughter, Rhonda.
They lived in the Orick/Arcata area for many years. Ron was a family man enjoying fishing and camping. He was influential in starting the Blue Lake Saddle Club, where his daughters and many local children took part in horse events.
Ron and Evelyn enjoyed visiting their relatives and all of their nieces and nephews who loved them very much. He retired after 48 years, moving to Lebanon, where he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, watching their dance recitals and football games, and of course going to the races.
They celebrated their 50th anniversary on a cruise to Alaska with longtime friends, Hulen and Joyce Holmes. Their 60th anniversary was celebrated with a limousine ride to Salem and a special dinner.
Ron is survived by, his wife, Evelyn Johnson; daughters Rhonda Johnson, Linda Kinyoun, and Sammi Jo Foss; as well as, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and a lot of friends.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents George and Effie Johnson; son Larry Dean; daughter Brenda Stagnoli; and great-grandson Asher Kinyoun.
A viewing will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, September 7 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 8 at the Lebanon I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home – Memory Care Unit, in care of Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon, OR 97355.