Ronald Gene Wallace

Ron loved anything mechanical and spent many hours in his shop working on broken automobiles, lawnmowers, farm equipment and appliances. He helped friends get their cars running again and taught teens basic auto maintenance. Ron often did this work alongside his twin brother. They joked that Don could fix anything inside the motor, and Ron could repair anything outside of it.

Ron lived part of his early childhood as a medical patient. At the age of three he was diagnosed with TB, and two years later he and Don moved into the Oregon State Tuberculosis Hospital for treatment. The brothers weren’t very good at resting, which vexed the doctors and nurses. Instead, the boys liked to run down the halls to visit their mother, who was housed in another wing. Or they’d sneak outside the facility and help themselves to rides on the draft horses that lived in a nearby field.

Later in life Ron would own horses of his own, which he trained for pack trips into the wilderness when he went bow hunting for elk. He was recently learning to drive a mule team that pulls a covered wagon, and had appeared with them in several local parades.

Ron also got better at resting as he got older. He loved taking naps and could famously fall asleep anywhere. His family tells stories of finding him snoring away in the cab of his truck, or underneath a table.