September 26, 1933 — July 11, 2020
Ronald Gene Wallace, 86, of Lebanon, passed away Saturday at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House in Albany.
Ron had a buoyant, hearty laugh. He could fix just about anything and was generous with that talent. He loved helping others but did so quietly, never making a big deal out of it.
Ron was born in Salem to George and Fern Wallace, arriving into the world just a few minutes after his identical twin brother, Don. Growing up he attended schools all over the mid-Willamette Valley including Philomath, Tangent and Albany. He graduated from Albany Union High School and earned an associate degree in auto machining from Oregon Institute of Technology.
His early career included manning a fire lookout tower near Crater Lake and working for the railroad. Ron then spent nearly two decades as a machinist for Tobys Auto Parts in Albany. He later hired on at Wah Chang as a tool grinder and worked there for 15 years until he retired in 1995.
Ron was a devout Christian and met his wife, Betty, at a church singles group. They married in 1991 and a few years later bought a 20-acre farm near Lebanon, where they hosted a popular annual family barbecue on the 4th of July. As many as 75 people attended, coming from all over Oregon and Washington. Ron’s youngest brother, Wayne, even flew in from Maine.
Ron loved anything mechanical and spent many hours in his shop working on broken automobiles, lawnmowers, farm equipment and appliances. He helped friends get their cars running again and taught teens basic auto maintenance. Ron often did this work alongside his twin brother. They joked that Don could fix anything inside the motor, and Ron could repair anything outside of it.
Ron lived part of his early childhood as a medical patient. At the age of three he was diagnosed with TB, and two years later he and Don moved into the Oregon State Tuberculosis Hospital for treatment. The brothers weren’t very good at resting, which vexed the doctors and nurses. Instead, the boys liked to run down the halls to visit their mother, who was housed in another wing. Or they’d sneak outside the facility and help themselves to rides on the draft horses that lived in a nearby field.
Later in life Ron would own horses of his own, which he trained for pack trips into the wilderness when he went bow hunting for elk. He was recently learning to drive a mule team that pulls a covered wagon, and had appeared with them in several local parades.
Ron also got better at resting as he got older. He loved taking naps and could famously fall asleep anywhere. His family tells stories of finding him snoring away in the cab of his truck, or underneath a table.
As a longtime member of Crowfoot Baptist Church in Lebanon, Ron served his Lord in many ways — some of them visible and others less obvious. You’d notice him at the back of the church every Sunday, running sound for the services. You might not see the many hours he spent in his shop, repairing cars and other essentials for members of his congregation.
Ron is survived by his wife, Betty Wallace, of Lebanon. His sisters are Fern Jones of Burbank, Washington, and Carol Olson of Sutherlin. Surviving brothers include Gary Wallace of Albany, Ray Wallace of Salem, and Wayne Wallace of Camden, Maine. Ron was preceded in death by his twin brother, Don Wallace, of Albany.
Burial took place Thursday at Willamette Memorial Park in Albany, and a memorial service will be scheduled for August. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Crowfoot Baptist Church or Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Send donations care of Fisher Funeral Home, 306 Washington Street SW, Albany, Oregon, 97321.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.