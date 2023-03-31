April 1, 1941 – March 27, 2023

Ronald G. Nelson, 81, of Lebanon, died March 27, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family.

Ron was born April 1, 1941 in Lebanon, Oregon, the son of Walter and Ione (Robertson) Nelson. Ron grew up and lived in the Fairview area all his life. Ron graduated from Lebanon High School in 1959 and Oregon State University, receiving a bachelor's degree in Education in 1963. Ron taught briefly at Grand Prairie before being drafted into the Army during Vietnam in 1964. While in the service he was a stenographer for Adj. General Chief of Staff. He was honorably discharged in 1965 and resumed his teaching career in Lebanon while obtaining his Master's degree in Education from Oregon State University. Ron married Gloria Steward on July 15, 1972 in Albany, Oregon.

Ron taught at Fairview and Cascades Schools. After receiving his administrative certificate from the University of Oregon, he became a half time teacher and half time principal at Fairview School. Ron did this for 10 years before he became principal of Queen Anne Elementary School. He worked at Queen Anne until his retirement in 1993, after 30 years in the teaching profession.

In retirement Ron raised beef cattle on his farm, passing on his passion for farming and maintaining livestock to his family. He was a member of the Lebanon First Baptist Church, Kiwanis and a 20 year member of the Lebanon Fire Board. He enjoyed traveling, cruising, reading, following Oregon college sports, the Seattle Mariners, and attending his children and grandchildren's various sports and other activities.

Ron greatly loved his family and will be dearly missed. He is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Gloria, his children Anita (Jonathan) Spring and Brian (Pamela) Nelson, grandchildren J.R., Adalyn, Emerson, Walter, and Maccoy and sister Jan Ryan.

A viewing will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, April 7, 2023 at the Lebanon First Baptist Church. Private burial will follow at Liberty Cemetery in Sweet Home.

In lieu of flowers, charitable donations can be made to Lebanon First Baptist Church (https://firstbap.churchcenter.com/giving), Lebanon Boys and Girls Clubs (https://bgcgreatersantiam.org/news-events/donate.html) or FFA (https://oregonffaassociation-bloom.kindful.com/embeds/d4a1cb17-d850-4e26-ad53-fc58f5a81ed7).