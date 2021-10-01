Ronald Eugene Loney

Ron graduated from Lincoln High School in 1957. He later attended the University of Washington and was a part of the football team. During the summers, Ron and Bill were part of a smokejumper crew fighting fires in the Pacific Northwest. After college, Ron married the love of his life, Diane Gaerisch on April 3, 1961 in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Together they built a life dedicated to God, their family, friends, the community and the Club.

Ron was first a member of the Seattle Wallingford Boy's Club when he was a young boy. He went on to become the Athletic Director of the Bellevue Boy's Club and then the Assistant Director of the Everett Boy's Club. In 1966, he became the Executive Director of the Albany Boy's Club and retired from the Albany Boy's and Girl's Club in 2005 after 39 years of service. He returned as interim Executive Director in 2008 until the board hired John Anderson. After meeting John, Ron knew the Club would be in very capable hands. Ron continued to work as the Alumni Director until his death.

As an example of service above self, Ron was a member of the Takena Kiwanis Club and once served as the Lieutenant Governor of his district. He was also a board member of CASA of Linn County and he worked tirelessly on many community bond measures and levies. Ron was a long time member of the North Albany Community Church and served a term as Deacon of the Finance Committee.