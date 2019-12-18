November 13, 1930 — December 14, 2019

Ronald Earl Coberly, 89, died Saturday, December 14, at his home in Lebanon.

He was born on November 13, 1930 in Portland, to Russell and Grace (Sears) Coberly.

On August 8, 1952, he married Ona Rogers in Portland. In March of 1961, they moved together to Lebanon where Ronald worked and resided for the rest of his life.

Ronald was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandpa.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ona; daughter, Leslie; and his grandson Shawn.

Ronald is survived by his brother Gary Coberly of Lebanon; son Scott Coberly of Lebanon; daughters Rona Hoerauf, Rosellen Coberly, Rebecca Coberly, and Molly McConnell and her husband James, all of Lebanon; 14 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.