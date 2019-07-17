March 12, 1947 — June 21, 2019
Ron grew up in the Berlin community east of Lebanon. He attended Hamiliton Creek School, Lebanon High School and Oregon State University.
A favorite Buddha teaching of Ron’s is The Four Immeasurables:
May all beings be happy and have the causes of happiness.
May they be free from suffering and the causes of suffering.
May they find joy free from sorrow.
May they rest in equanimity, free from attachment and aversion.
Peace Be Ron.
Ron’s obituary can be viewed at: https://informedchoicefunerals.com/obituary/318648/Ronald-Burian/