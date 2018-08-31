September 20, 1928 — August 26, 2018
Ronald D. Chitwood, of Lebanon, died August 26, 2018, at Evergreen Hospice House in Albany of age-related causes. He was 89 years old.
He was born on September 20, 1928, in Grizzly, Oregon, to Oscar and Elfa Chitwood.
Ron married Ruth Peterson on March 30, 1949, in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Ruth passed away November 27, 2015. Ron and Ruth were happily married for 66 years.
They resided in Sweet Home before settling in Lebanon. Ron worked at Willamette Industries for 35 years, retiring as a shift supervisor.
He was an avid bowler and enjoyed many decades of league bowling at Linn Lanes.
He is survived by children, Donna Benson, Rob (and Stacy) Chitwood, Gwendolyn Kester, Debra Chitwood, and Virginia Routon; and nine grandchildren.
At Ron’s request, there will not be a memorial service.