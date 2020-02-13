Ronald C. Tansley

Ronald C. Tansley

January 18, 1945 — February 9, 2020

Ronald Chris Tansley passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Oregon Veterans' Home in Lebanon.

Ronald was born in Long Beach, California, to Pearl and Guy Simmons. He grew up in Trona, California, and attended Trona High School.

Ronald was drafted in Vietnam and served in the Army. He lived in California then moved to Oregon where he met and married Darlene Tansley.

Ronald worked many years at Champion, U.S. Plywood, Lebanite Corp and Georgia Pacific in Lebanon. Ronald enjoyed spending time with his family, and going on trips to the Oregon coast and California.

Ronald is preceded in death by his wife, Darlene Tansley; his brother, Ray Tansley; mother, Pearl Tansley; and his father, Guy Simmons.

Ronald is survived by his daughters, Crystal and Pearl Tansley, and one step-daughter, Amanda Toussaint. He is also survived by his brothers, John and Bill Tansley; and grandchildren Sandy Thompson, Ryan Helms and Vallerie Roakowski.

A viewing will take place at Aasum-Dufour Funeral Home 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, February 14, then be followed by a graveside service at 2 p.m. at the Twin Oaks Cemetery in Albany.

Service information

Feb 14
Visitation
Friday, February 14, 2020
10:00AM-1:00PM
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home
805 Ellsworth St SW
Albany, OR 97321
Feb 14
Graveside Service
Friday, February 14, 2020
2:00PM
Twin Oaks Memorial Garden and Mausoleum
34275 Riverside Drive SW
Albany, OR 97321
