Ronald C. Tansley

January 18, 1945 — February 9, 2020

Ronald Chris Tansley passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Oregon Veterans' Home in Lebanon.

Ronald was born in Long Beach, California, to Pearl and Guy Simmons. He grew up in Trona, California, and attended Trona High School.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ronald was drafted in Vietnam and served in the Army. He lived in California then moved to Oregon where he met and married Darlene Tansley.

Ronald worked many years at Champion, U.S. Plywood, Lebanite Corp and Georgia Pacific in Lebanon. Ronald enjoyed spending time with his family, and going on trips to the Oregon coast and California.

Ronald is preceded in death by his wife, Darlene Tansley; his brother, Ray Tansley; mother, Pearl Tansley; and his father, Guy Simmons.

Ronald is survived by his daughters, Crystal and Pearl Tansley, and one step-daughter, Amanda Toussaint. He is also survived by his brothers, John and Bill Tansley; and grandchildren Sandy Thompson, Ryan Helms and Vallerie Roakowski.

A viewing will take place at Aasum-Dufour Funeral Home 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, February 14, then be followed by a graveside service at 2 p.m. at the Twin Oaks Cemetery in Albany.

To send flowers to the family of Ronald Tansley, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home

805 Ellsworth St SW

Albany, OR 97321 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Ronald's Visitation begins. Twin Oaks Memorial Garden and Mausoleum

34275 Riverside Drive SW

Albany, OR 97321 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Ronald's Graveside Service begins.