Ronald Baker

March 18, 1948 – November 16, 2020
Ronald "Ron" Baker, 72, of Big Bear, California passed away November 16, 2020 with his family by his side.
Ron was born on March 18, 1948 in Albany, Oregon to Ronald "Speed" and Elenore "Ellie" Baker. He had one older sister Michele Baker whom he considered his lifelong best friend.
Ron grew up in Albany, Oregon where he graduated from West Albany High School in 1966. He was an athlete throughout his years in school that excelled at football, basketball, and baseball.
In March of 1968 Ron married Kathleen "Kathy" Baker. Soon after the wedding they moved to Alabama where Ron joined the United States Army where he served until October of 1970. After his honorable discharge from the Army he enrolled in school at the University of Oregon. In one of his proudest moments he graduated in 1973 with a Bachelor of Science Degree. Ron then moved to Lebanon where he went to work at Rhodes-Warden Insurance as an agent. Over time with his hard work ethic he was able to rise to the position of President of the company. He served as President of the agency until his retirement in 2012.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his big sister Michele and his cat Colby whom he called his little buddy. Survivors include his ex-wife Kathy Baker of Bend, Oregon, Daughter Jenna Collier-Battistuzzi and her husband Trent of Australia, Son Jeff Baker and his wife Julie of Lake Forest, California, Grandchildren Kaden Collier and Echo Battistuzzi of Australia, and ex-wife Kathy Hawksford of Big Bear, California.
The underlying theme to Ron's life was one of service. Over the years he earned many awards for his service to the communities in which he lived and worked. To name a few; In 1978 he was selected as one of five Jaycee's in the United States to be awarded the Key Man Award for his dedicated service to the City of Lebanon. In 1983 he was given the Distinguished Service Man of the Year award for his service to the community. In 2011 he was chosen as the Oregon/Idaho Insurance Agent of the Year by the Professional Insurance Agents Association.
Adding to his service to the communities his lived in over the years he coached Boys and Girls Club football and basketball, he helped his friend and business partner Ronn Passmore with radio broadcasting of the Lebanon Warrior varsity football games, he was a member of the Lebanon Elks Lodge, he was a proud Rotarian in Lebanon, and in Big Bear, California, where he lived from 2013 until 2020. As a Rotarian in Big Bear he dressed as Santa Claus to give gifts to underprivileged children, he volunteered at the annual Rotary 4th of July fireworks display, and he dressed in lederhosen and served beer at the annual Big Bear Oktoberfest. If you could see the picture it's as funny as you might think.
Ron had a third great love of his life, and that was the University of Oregon. He was a fiercely loyal fan who enjoyed attending Oregon Football games during the good years as well as the bad. Throughout most of his adult life you would find him wearing some sort of Oregon Ducks clothing or at a minimum his Oregon class ring, which he was extremely proud of. He was also an avid golfer for most of his life. He was always content while on the course regardless of how his game was going. I think this allowed him to really enjoy the game. Ron was an amazing father, and above all an amazing person. He cared deeply for his family and his many friends. His family and friends will miss him dearly. We love you dad.
Arrangements for his interment with his parents and sister at Willamette Memorial Park in Millersburg, Oregon will be released at a later time.
Memorial donations can be made to either the ALS Association at als.org or the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org in the name of Ronald Baker.