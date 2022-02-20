Ron Buckmiller

October 26, 1949 - February 11, 2022

Ron passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022 from ALS (Lou Gehrig Disease). He was born in Bismarck, North Dakota, to Francis and Dinah Buckmiller. He had three siblings; Ray (Mary), Ric (Marta), and Debbie. He attended schools in Jamestown, North Dakota, and graduated from Moffat County High School in Craig, Colorado. Ron graduated from Central Washington University with a BA in Education in 1972. He also completed his graduate work at CWU.

His first teaching assignment was for West Valley (Yakima, Washington) for 22 years and then finished his career in the Bend/LaPine School District for 17 years. Ron enjoyed the challenges of teaching. He motivated students to learn and enjoy school at the same time. His greatest pleasures in education came from being an assistant high school football coach for 37 years. He made many life-long friends who were fellow coaches and ex-players. "Coach Buck's" proudest moments came from West Valley's glory years and being selected the Intermountain Conference Assistant Coach of the year as a defensive co-ordinator twice - once at Mountain View High School (Bend, Oregon) and once at Summit High School (Bend, Oregon). He would share football stories with any fan of the game.

A milestone in his life was meeting Shirlene (his best friend and love of his life) at the Dairy Queen in Vancouver in 1968. They were married on September 25, 1971. Kilee, who was born 11 later, brought so much joy, fun, love, and laughter to their lives. Their teaching careers allowed them to spend time together creating cherished memories. Together they enjoyed camping, traveling, and their favorite family sport - skiing. He was always grateful for Shirlene's everlasting support of his football coaching. Ron was an avid golfer. He especially enjoyed the ride along times with Shirlene on scenic courses. Ron and Shirlene were traveling soulmates. The beauty of Augusta, the blue waters of the Caribbean, and trips to Hawaii, the Rose Bowl, and Nashville were his favorites. The mention of Lahaina always brought a smile to his face. Family trips to Disneyland, state parks in Utah, Sunriver, and Las Vegas were very special times. After retirement and moving to Albany to be near grandkids, Maddie and Blake; he became a Beaver Believer. Tailgating at Reser was a special family event. He also enjoyed going to OSU women's basketball games with Shirlene, Maddie, and Blake.

Ron loved being Papa. He enjoyed sharing his love of sports, especially football and golf, being a supportive fan, and spending time at the pool with Grambie, Blake, and Maddie. Day trips to the beach to look for sand dollars and shells were treasured family days. Being a grandparent who shared his life with Blake and Maddie was extremely important to him. Sharing these moments with Grambie made these things even more special. Papa was very appreciative of the support of many friends after Shirlene's death. Kilee, Adam, Blake, and Maddie were an amazing source of comfort to Papa. Papa loved the daily Yahtzee game and the pursuit of being the monthly champion! He did win the monthly championship in his final month.

Ron was preceded in death by Shirlene his wife of 48 years. He is survived by his daughter, Kilee (Adam), and grandchildren, Blake and Maddie. At his request, a private spreading of his and Shirlene's ashes will be held by Kilee and her family at a later date. Donations can be made in his name to the ALS Foundation or Saint Judes Children's Hospital.