Roger Weaver passed away peacefully in his sleep February 27, 2023 in Corvallis, Oregon. Born on Groundhog's Day, 1935, Roger fulfilled his childhood goal to be an artist as a Poet. Roger was a lifelong and active advocate for peace, humanity and advancement of the written word.

Roger was raised by Glenn and Effie Weaver in Salem, Oregon with his surviving sister and brother Celia Meredith of Seattle, WA and Lee Weaver of Vancouver, WA, where a horse was always in the barn, food was plentiful and there was room to play.

Roger first matriculated at the University of Oregon. He continued post graduate studies there while teaching at Michigan and University of Washington. In Seattle Roger met Sharron Louise Beckett, mother to his two sons, Dr. Eric Beckett Weaver and R. Kevin Weaver. Roger is further survived by grandsons Andy and Simon; granddaughters Kinga, Emma and Great granddaughter Zulay: Weavers all.

Needing a real job, as poets do when raising kids, Roger found a 36 year career with the Department of English at OSU. He often inflicted his particular joy and zest for life into his job and Campus. Every Feb 2 at 2 p.m. Roger would climb the second Sequoia from the left and serenade the Quad with ditties like Lady of Spain, Henry the VIIIth, and Lidia the Tattooed Lady. In which direction one faced and where to establish left was up for debate. A verse or two was invariably botched, invented, or cut short for lack of preparation, but it happened every year.

Roger was the founding president of Rainbow Health Resource Center in downtown Corvallis. This center provided food, respite, and psycho-social support to persons living with HIV/AIDS. Roger assisted 25 men to be federally recognized conscientious objectors. Thereby avoiding any effort which may have led to the death of others. He was very proud of this accomplishment.

He continued in retirement as Professor Emeritus to write and publish works, teach and encourage writers while exploring the world and his craft. His published works include: The Orange and other poems, 21 Waking Dreams, Traveling the Great Wheel, The Ladder of Desire and The Shape of the Wind, as well curating international poetry selections in his periodical To Topos and curated poetry selections with Joseph Bruchac in their book Aftermath.

A list of his noteworthy accomplishments could be extremely long and possibly tedious. A greater understanding of Roger will be found at his celebration of life service held on Saturday, April 15 at noon at the Friends Meeting House, 3311 NW Polk Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Weaver Undergraduate Poetry Award at Oregon State University.