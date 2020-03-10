July 8, 1946 – January 26, 2020
Roger W. Phillips passed away on January 26, 2020. He was born on July 8, 1946 to Charles A. & Helen (Waddell) Phillips in Cleveland, Ohio. He graduated from Nordonia High School on June 4, 1964.
Roger voluntarily joined the Air Force on September 21, 1964 as an Airplane Mechanic. He married Cheryl Walker (1965) and their daughter, Tami (Phillips) Smith was born in 1967 while he was serving his country. He did a tour of duty in Vietnam before being honorably discharged on September 11, 1968. Roger and Cheryl finalized their divorced in 1992. He then married Nina (Robinson) Stagner on April 28, 1996.
He worked in telecommunications for AT&T, Pacific NW Bell, Oregon State University, and Samaritan Health Services before retiring in 2009.
Roger’s true passion, since age 12, was building and working on street rods. He was the State Safety Inspector for the National Street Rod Association for over 20 years and was a state certified appraiser. He was a member of Willamette Valley Street Rods, Albany Street Rods, Quarter Century Cruisers, and American Street Masters.
He served on the Albany Planning Commission for many years.
Roger is survived by his wife, Nina; daughter, Tami Smith; step-daughters, Barbara Corcoran and Jessica Maddox; brother, Russell Phillips; and cousin, Bonnie Ruffner; five grandchildren: Jazie Smith, Mackenzie & Devlin Maddox, and Cadence & Dalton Corcoran. Numerous nieces and nephews.
No services are planned at this time; however, in honor of Roger’s love for street rods, a memorial cruise-in will be scheduled for sometime this summer.
Condolences for the family may be left online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.