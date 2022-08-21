 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Roger Ray Middelstadt Sr.

Roger Ray Middelstadt Sr.

Roger R. Middelstadt

October 30, 1938 - August 12, 2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Roger Ray Middelstadt Sr. He was born October 30, 1938, to John Frict Middelstadt and Elizabeth Struver. He passed away peacefully on August 12, 2022.

He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend and a role model to many. A lifelong resident of Albany, Roger was a musician (Candlelight), commercial fisherman (Newport) and a small business owner (Foghorn). He is survived by his wife Patricia. Sons Roger Jr, Julian and Douglas. Granddaughters Samantha, Taylor, Mercedes and Hailey.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 27 at 1 p.m. located at Monteith Park, 518 2nd Ave SW, Albany, OR 97321.

