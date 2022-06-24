Roger Lewellyn Bills

February 23, 1935, to June 11, 2022

Roger, 87, of Albany, Oregon, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.

Roger was born to Harvey Francis and Ione Gladys (Knudtson) Bills in a small cabin in Brush Prairie, Washington. He grew up in the Yacolt/Camas, Washington area, graduating from Battle Ground High School before entering the Army. After serving his country, Roger returned to Camas to work at the local paper mill and settled into married life with Carole Ann Rosencrans and their three sons: Dennis, David, and Derek.

Roger had an outstanding work ethic. A promotion and opportunity arose for Roger at a new Pulp mill in California, which meant a move to Eureka in 1966. After raising his sons to adulthood, Roger relocated to Halsey, Oregon to work at the Pope and Talbot Pulp Mill, finally retiring in 1998.

While in Halsey, Roger purchased a home, met and married Sherry McDonald in 1994. There they planted a bountiful garden, which kept them busy, and they built a large garage for Roger to work on his many hobbies.

After his retirement in 1998, they purchased a vacation home in Yuma, Arizona, and enjoyed many wonderful winters playing golf and visiting with friends they made there.

Roger and Sherry enjoyed entertaining their blended family and friends wherever they lived. He adored spending time with all his grandchildren when he could. He was blessed with nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Roger and Sherry moved to Albany, Oregon in 2018 and have resided there up to the time of his death.

Roger was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed Little League, throwing the baseball, shooting hoops with his boys, coaching, and instilling admirable sportsmanship qualities in his sons. Other pastimes included playing golf, reading novels, playing cards, and he played a mean game of cribbage. Roger had a great sense of humor and loved a good prank!

Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Ione Gladys; first wife, Carole; son Dennis; brother, Marlow; two sisters, Irene Varney, and June Vanlaar; and nephew Kenneth Northern.

Roger is survived by his wife, Sherry; two sons, David and Derek Bills; two sisters, Helara Northern and Delores Schmock; three stepsons, Kevin, Kelly, and Eric McDonald; and nine grandchildren, Sarah, Emily, Rebecca, Tanya, Alicia, Kyla, Jordon, Michael, and Jessica; and 10 great- grandchildren.

Roger's welcoming smile, deep humility, friendly personality and kindness will be remembered by all who knew him. You could not ask for a better father and husband. Rest in peace, Roger, you were loved.

No services at his request. Send condolences or share a memory at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.