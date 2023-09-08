We are extremely saddened to announce the death of Roger Lavern Clay on August 27, 2023 at the age of 59. Vern was born on July 28, 1964 to JoAnne and Roger Clay. He had a strong aptitude for riding dirt bikes and working on cars, which he loved to do, and why he became a mechanic. Vern will be most remembered for his incredible kindness, generosity, his quick wit, brilliant mind, sarcastic sense of humor and the unconditional love he had for family and friends.