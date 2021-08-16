September 21, 1943 - August 9, 2021

Roger James Sanders, 77, of Corvallis, died peacefully in his home surrounded by family on Aug 9, 2021.

Roger was born to the late Peter and Florence Sanders on September 21, 1943 in Minnesota, Minnesota. He graduated from Coquille High School and received a B.A. in business from the University of Portland. He was a talented basketball player in both high school and college and still holds the record for discus throwing at the University of Portland.

Roger experienced a profound awakening of his faith at the University of Portland. He always wanted to share this with others so that they too could know God's love and give their hearts to Jesus. The zeal of John the Baptist was his inspiration. He faithfully prayed and trusted in God to be his strength.

In 1965, Roger married his college sweetheart, Teresa Guth. They started their lives together in Colorado Springs, Colorado where Roger served in the Air Force. During their time in Colorado, they had four children, including the late Cynthia Teresa Sanders. In 1970, Roger and Teresa returned to Corvallis, Oregon where they expanded their family to a total of 12 children.