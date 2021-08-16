September 21, 1943 - August 9, 2021
Roger James Sanders, 77, of Corvallis, died peacefully in his home surrounded by family on Aug 9, 2021.
Roger was born to the late Peter and Florence Sanders on September 21, 1943 in Minnesota, Minnesota. He graduated from Coquille High School and received a B.A. in business from the University of Portland. He was a talented basketball player in both high school and college and still holds the record for discus throwing at the University of Portland.
Roger experienced a profound awakening of his faith at the University of Portland. He always wanted to share this with others so that they too could know God's love and give their hearts to Jesus. The zeal of John the Baptist was his inspiration. He faithfully prayed and trusted in God to be his strength.
In 1965, Roger married his college sweetheart, Teresa Guth. They started their lives together in Colorado Springs, Colorado where Roger served in the Air Force. During their time in Colorado, they had four children, including the late Cynthia Teresa Sanders. In 1970, Roger and Teresa returned to Corvallis, Oregon where they expanded their family to a total of 12 children.
Roger's priorities in life were to serve the Lord and to support his family. He was a dedicated member of the People of Praise Community for 30 years. During this time he led Life in the Spirit seminars and was passionate about evangelizing. Roger also spent 5 very special years attending St. Helen's Catholic church in Junction City where he was able to share his enthusiasm and gift of evangelization.
Roger was a devoted father to his large family and spent significant time and energy supporting them. His carpet cleaning business, White Glove Carpet Care, was well known around town for its high quality service and integrity. Not only did this business support his family, but it also provided summer employment for his children. Roger enjoyed reading, learning about history, and Beaver baseball. During the summer he loved to pass time at the local blueberry fields, picking to his heart's content. His family appreciated his wit and wordplay, and enjoyed his affinity for corny jokes.
Above all else, Roger's life was devoted to loving and caring for his wife and children.
He will be fondly remembered by them as a father who did small things with great love.
Roger is survived by his 11 children: Michael, Pamela, Stefanie, Jennifer, Rebecca, Gretchen, Joseph, John, Bernadette, Thomas and Sally. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Services will be held at St. Mary's Catholic church in Corvallis. There will be a rosary Tuesday, August 17th at 6 p.m. The funeral is Wednesday, August 18th at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the Saint John's Society or the Croation Relief Fund.