Roger Frank Woodcock

December 21, 1940 – May 11, 2020
Roger Woodcock, 79, of Lebanon, Oregon passed away Monday at the Evergreen Hospice House. The son of Lloyd and Alice (Marsh) Woodcock, he was born in Spokane, Washington.
Roger served two years in the United States Army. He loved living in Lebanon; he called Stillwater Senior Apartments home and had many friends there. He had an adventurous spirit, collecting many stories from people he met along the way. He would reflect on and share those experiences through his passion of writing. He will be remembered as a humble man with a great sense of humor and compassion towards all that he met.
Roger is survived by his daughters, Carole Edgar and Kathryn Woodcock; sons, Todd and Jeff Johnson; sisters, Joyce and Ronna; four grandchildren and one great granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
At the family’s request no services will be held. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.