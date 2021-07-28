Roger Dean Snook

Roger grew up in the Brownsville area, working on various farms and participating in FFA. After graduation he joined the Navy. Once honorably discharged from the Navy, he received his BS in Agricultural Engineering from Oregon State University. Shortly after, he married Mary Schmucker on June 3, 1978 in Lebanon. Throughout his career he worked in many different facets of the agriculture industry, including his own sheep farm, working for Webber Farms, Linn Benton Tractor and finally retiring from Pennington Seed in 2013. During that time he served on the Oregon Ryegrass Growers board from 1989-1995. Roger was an active member of Lebanon Mennonite Church, serving on many committees and participating in Mennonite Disaster Service trips around the US. In addition to farming he was well known for his extensive garden, including many berries and fruit trees. He instilled a love of the land in his daughters, that is also carried on in his grandchildren. After retiring he enjoyed woodworking and traveling with Mary taking several long cruises and camping trips.