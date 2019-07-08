November 5, 1946 — July 3, 2019
Rogene Annette Stock, 72, of Sweet Home, passed away, with her husband, Ted by her side, on July 3, 2019.
Rogene was born in Mobile, Alabama on November 5, 1946 to Nolle and Elaine Roberts. Much of her youth was spent in Tacoma, Washington.
Upon her high school graduation, she enrolled at Northwest Christian College, where she met the love of her life, Ted Stock. They married March 17, 1968
Upon graduation and a short teaching stint for Ted, Rogene moved to Sweet Home to begin a family and support Ted as he moved into management at Clear Lumber Company. Rogene was primarily a homemaker until the mid-70s, when she began a teaching career that eventually led her beyond the local class room to leading education classes at Northwest Christian College.
Rogene's passion in life was her family. When not keeping a bustling household under control, her time, energy and social life were poured into her church and education. First at Sweet Home Church of Christ and then at Riverside Christian Church. Rogene, was always an educator and many children were blessed by her care and attention.
Rogene is survived by her husband, Ted Stock of Sweet Home; her children, Katie and Mike Adams of Sweet Home, Ted Ross and Carol Stock of Newport, Karlie and Jim Tedrick of Eugene, Robert and Mackie Stock of Seattle and Rick and Laura Stock of Charlotte, North Carolina. She loved and is beloved by her grandchildren, Kristen, Elizabeth, Ted “Daniel”, Loren, Asher, Kate, Holden, Thomas, Nolley, Matthew, and Jackson; and siblings, Angela Sallis, Nan Roberts, Roxanne Smith, Chris Roberts and Rex Roberts.
Viewing will be 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, at New Life in Christ Fellowship - formerly Sweet Home Mennonite Church. Final burial will be Gilliland Cemetery.
Donations or contributions can be directed to Riverside Christian Church, Holt International Childrens Services or Evergreen Hospice.
