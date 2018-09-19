December 21, 1958 – September 9, 2018
Rodrick “Rod” Rogers passed away September 9, 2018, in Portland, Oregon.
Rod was born in Albany on December 21, 1958, to Norman and Mary Jane Rogers. Rod enjoyed the world of magic, traveling around the U.S. and internationally, and was a steel worker for ATI Oremet for over 30 years.
Rod was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Malcolm Rogers, and sister, Sharon McChesney.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 29, at Willamette Memorial Cemetery in Millersburg, Oregon.
Donations in his memory can be made to the Boys & Girls Club of Albany or the Safe Haven Humane Society. Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.