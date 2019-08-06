November 8, 1970 — July 16, 2019
Rodney Steven Erickson, 48, of Sweet Home, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in Philomath.
He was born November 8, 1970 in Lebanon, the son of James Richard-Newton and Shirley R. (Mahan) Erickson.
Rod lived in New Mexico, Colorado, LaPine, Bend and made his home Sweet Home.
Rodney worked hard to provide for his family as a traveling millwright and was currently working in Philomath. He loved hunting, fishing and garage sales. He was a member and a deacon at Harvest Christian Center. He was a man of God, a fisher of men. He saw good in everyone and brought out the best in them.
Rodney was a kind, loving person who gave out compliments, smiles, hugs and love freely.
He was survived by spouse, Mandi Moore; mother, Shirley Erickson; children, Bobby Erickson, Lisa Erickson and Tina Erickson; siblings, Jim Erickson, Rick Erickson, Tom Erickson, Luke Erickson, Eric Erickson, Becky Moore and Josh Erickson; and two grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Celebration of life will be at 1p.m. on Saturday, August 10 at Sunnyside Park.
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)