Rodney and Charlene Hart, married for nearly sixty-nine years, died three days apart; Rodney passed on February 15th, and Charlene, known as "Cherry" to family and friends, passed on the night of February 18th. They are survived by their three children, eight grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.

They met, and began their relationship as high school sweethearts in Jefferson, Oregon, both graduated from Jefferson High School in 1952 and 1953, respectively, and were married on July 2, 1953.

Though initially a welder by trade, Rodney also farmed at night. Soon, Rodney and Cherry were farming full time, establishing Windy Ridge Farms. Active in their community, Rodney participated in the local Masonic Lodge, and both were members of the Order of the Eastern Star. Rodney served on the Jefferson School Board. Cherry was a Campfire leader and Sunday school teacher.

While there is really no retirement from a life of farming, Rodney and Cherry enjoyed traveling in their motorhome with groups of friends and family. Always avid outdoors people, they enjoyed hunting, fishing, and a nice campfire. They were able to share with and teach their children and grandchildren about the great outdoors and the treasures of the Pacific Northwest.

In their later years, gardening took the place of farming. Rodney had a thriving garden, with all family members enjoying the vegetables he grew. Cherry kept a big, beautiful yard that will be remembered for years to come.

It is difficult losing them both in such a short time, and we are finding comfort in memories shared by those who lives they touched. There will be a memorial service for Rodney and Cherry at the Crabtree Christian Church on March 12, 2022, at 1 p.m. The family asks that a charitable donation be made in place of flowers.

Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com