January 1, 1965 — August 31, 2018
Rodney Aguilar passed away August 31, 2018 in Portland. Rodney was born January 1, 1965 to Jose and Maria Aguilar of Jefferson.
Rodney was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Roel Aguilar.
Rodney is survived by his sons, Lucas, Nicolas and Kerry Aguilar; sisters Olga Morris (Mike), Noelia Bravo (Martin) and Rebecca; brothers Jose (Jeanine), Ricardo (Laura) and Ray (Liz); and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, September 14, 2018 at Lents Seventh Day Adventist Church, 8835 SE Woodstock Blvd., Portland, OR, 97266.