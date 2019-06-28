September 1, 1942 — June 14, 2019
Rodger Erwin Cramer of Lebanon, peacefully passed away after a short battle with ALS on Friday, June 14, 2019, at Evergreen Hospice in Albany.
Rodger was born in Alton, Illinois, to Erwin “Sonny” Cramer and Wilma Cramer. Rodger graduated from Diablo High School in Concord, California, in 1960.
Rodger believed that through hard work he could accomplish and excel at anything, and applied that belief to his 30 plus year career with American Protective Service (APS) in Oakland, California, where he rose from a security guard on the docks of Oakland, to the Chief Operations Officer of the company. When he retired at age 58, APS was one of the largest security guard companies in the United States with over 15,000 employees.
Rodger also applied his belief in hard work to everything he was passionate about, including his lifelong love for tennis, where he competed at a very high level and won numerous club tournaments. Rodger was also passionate about and excelled at playing chess, flying airplanes, driving sports cars, riding motorcycles, fishing for Salmon and crabbing along the Northern California Coast, traveling throughout the country with Deanna and their dogs in their motorhome, and later in life, being a farmer in Lebanon.
Rodger is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Deanna Cramer; three children, Todd Cramer, of Fremont, California, Cathy Goodrich, of Lebanon, and Matthew Cramer, of Hong Kong; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Rodger is also survived by his sister, Gwen Light of Red Bluff, California; and brother, Troy Carlock of Martinez, California. Rodger is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Rodger was preceded in death by his eldest son, Dennis Cramer, of Oakland, California; and his brother, Randy Carlock of Antioch, California.
Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service at 1 p.m. on July 13, 2019 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 West Grant Street, Lebanon. A reception will follow after the service, directions to the reception will be provided at the service.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice Program Fund in care of Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon, OR 97355.