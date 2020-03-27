Rochelle Louise Tinnin

December 25, 1935 – March 20, 2020

Rochelle was born on December 25, 1935 to Peter and Margaret Boerger in Tipler Wisconsin.

Her family migrated to the west coast to work in the logging industry, living in Morton Washington, Oregon, and settling in the redwoods of California. Later she retired in Lebanon Oregon. In high school she was voted friend to everyone, a trait she carried throughout her life. She never met a stranger.

Rochelle worked as a Laboratory Supervisor in the rubber industry working on projects that included the NASA Space Program.

Rochelle enjoyed animals, traveling, gardening (especially her roses), cooking, jewelry making, and spending time with her grandchildren. She looked forward to the annual elk hunt, Snake River fishing, and Sisters Rodeo trips with friends and family. Rochelle was an avid Green Bay Packers and OSU Beaver fan.

She was preceded in death by brother Jack Boerger of Morton Washington, sister Betty Clark of Lacomb Oregon, leaving behind husband Jim Tinnin, sister Kathy and Jerry Jones, son Rick Qualls, daughters Terri and Bob Ayres, and Sheri and John Cortese, stepdaughters Robin and Terri Lynn Tinnin, six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.