March 21, 1940—Oct. 22, 2022

Roberto Manuel Benito Sanchez Miranda, or “Tito” as he was affectionately known, formerly of Corvallis, passed away on Saturday, October 22, in Clackamas, Oregon. He was a long-time resident of Corvallis.

He was born in Tangiers, Morocco on March 21, 1940 to Roberto Sanchez Moya de la Torre and Maria Miranda Alonso de Sanchez. He grew up in Morocco, then moved to Madrid, Spain in 1958 to attend The University of Madrid. He graduated with a Master’s in Degree in Law in 1963 and after his studies, served an obligatory term in the Spanish Army, rising to the rank of Colonel. When his compulsory military service ended, he began work in the Ministry of Information and Tourism in Madrid. Shortly after this he was employed at the music magazine “Fonorama,” which, for Spaniards at the time, was a lot like the Rolling Stones Magazine for the English-speaking world. It was as part of this job he was lucky enough to tour with, entertain, and write articles about several famous musicians, including Elton John, Tom Jones and, of course, The Beatles. He loved the Beatles and treasured the picture of him and all of four of them.

In 1970 he married Eve Chambers in Ballston Spa, NY and after they were married he earned an MBA from the University of Chicago and began working at Hewlett Packard in Spain where he became the top salesman of smart calculators in Madrid. He and Eve had their first daughter, Rebecca, in Madrid, Spain in 1975. In 1976, he and his young family were transferred to HP’s new and growing Division in a little town called Corvallis, Oregon. Roberto and Eve’s second daughter, Andrea, was born in Corvallis in 1978. Both Rebecca and Andrea were dual citizens of the USA and Spain and Roberto made a strong effort throughout their childhood to familiarize them with their roots, insisting they learn Spanish and travel back to Spain as often as possible to get to know their relatives there. When Roberto and Eve later divorced in 1994, Roberto remarried to Marilyn Conser and became Stepfather to Darron, Justin, Amanda (Mandy) and step-grandfather to Ethan. Even though he and Marilyn divorced in the early 2000s, their family took up a special place in his heart. His favorite hobby was flying. He had a private pilot’s license and was a member of the OSU Flying Club. Roberto was a fluent speaker of Spanish, English and French and was even known to speak some Arabic. Throughout the course of his life he lived in 4 countries and visited or spent time in at least 19 others (even he had lost count!). Anyone who met him would say he had a kind, gentle, and sweet demeanor. Others noticed was highly intelligent, very worldly and very talkative. Nicknames like “the professor,” as given to him by his in-laws, were very apt.

Roberto was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Rebecca. He is survived by his sister, Isabel Sanchez de Vicente as well as his daughter Andrea Sanchez-Chambers and his son-in-law Andy Dixon.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Services will be as follows. Mourners are encouraged to come to any or all: Rosary and viewing Friday, November 4th at 10:30 am followed by Ceremony of the Word at 11am, St Mary’s Catholic Church 501 NW 25th Street, Corvallis, OR 97330; Burial immediately following the Ceremony of the Word at St Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Corvallis followed by a small coffee and tea reception in the St Mary’s Church Social Hall. Celebration of Life Saturday, November 5th 1-3pm Corvallis Community Center 2601 NW Tyler Ave Corvallis, OR 97330.