July 9, 1965 — December 13, 2018
Roberta Marie Stinson of Albany passed away peacefully on December 13, 2018 after a courageous three-year battle with cancer, with her loving husband, Bill at her side.
In 1994, Roberta received her doctorate at Cornell University, where she met her husband, Bill Edwards. The two were married in September 1995. Roberta spent most of her career at HP in Corvallis.
Roberta displayed a ferocious passion for life, pouring her energies into her love of fitness, travel, and creative projects, including sewing and stained glass. Her infectious personality made Roberta a magnet for friends and family alike. Roberta’s loving nature is best illustrated by her commitment to rescuing former racing greyhounds, taking five of them into her home in the past 23 years.
Roberta is survived by husband, William J. Edwards; step-mother, Naomi; siblings, Maureen (Murray) and Craig; and stepsiblings, Steve (Wangu), Karen (Ken), and Ian (Suki).
She was preceded in death by her father, Glen Stinson, and mother, Mary.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 19, at the Albany Senior Centre, 489 NE Water Avenue, Albany.
Special thanks to the staff at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis and OHSU in Portland who provided loving and dedicated care to Roberta.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to a local charity of your choosing in Roberta’s memory. Roberta favored Doernbecher Children’s Hospital and programs supporting cancer research with her generosity.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).