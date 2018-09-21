1929 — September 9, 2018
Jean, as we all knew her, passed away on September 9, 2018. The youngest of five girls, she was born in Central Oregon to George and Gertrude Holton.
She is survived by daughters, Barbara (David) Cutter of Idyllwild, California and Betty (Jerry) Marguth of Monroe; and her sister, Marian McDow.
Bob and Jean were married on June 17, 1945 at the lovely McFarland Church outside of Monroe. They started farming in partnership with Bob’s father, Emery. They then ventured on their own with determination, hard work, and a big mortgage. Long hours, dedication, and good decisions led to a successful partnership, and farming operation that grew over the years. Jean’s marketing skills, attention to details, and dynamic nature garnered a great deal of respect with business associates.
Jean served on several community boards, the OSU Foundation Board, NW Power Planning Council, Oregon Seed and Wheat Commissions and Associations and was a federal appointee to the state Farm Service Agency. She also was an avid supporter of her local communities of Monroe, Junction City, and Harrisburg.
Bob and Jean travelled extensively during the winter months with trips to Japan, China, Australia, New Zealand, Russia, Alaska, Hungary, Fiji, and cruised through the Panama Canal and their favorite destination, Hawaii, several times.
The Holton family was always very important to Jean. She was one of five sisters growing up in Central Oregon. Raised by her father and older sisters (as her mom had died in a tragic bus accident when she was quite young), the sisters became very close. The sisters, and all of their children would all get together every Thanksgiving to have what was always a truly memorable and fun time for all - and if weather permitted a family football game…of sorts.
Jean was well known for her love of animals…each dog, cat, and an assortment of other pets blessed her life with joy, love and treasured family memories.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to local animal shelters (Heartland Humane in Corvallis, SafeHaven in Tangent, Greenhill in Eugene) or the Monroe Volunteer Fire Department.
A gathering will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at The Paradise Springs Event Center, 25674 Cherry Creek Rd., Monroe, Oregon. Because of limited parking, a shuttle service from Monroe High School parking lot will be provided by the Crowson family from 9 a.m. to Noon.
