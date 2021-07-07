Roberta Elizabeth Chambers

Roberta E. Chambers went peacefully home to be with the Lord surrounded by her family. She was born in Antlers, Oklahoma, to Jeanie and Clara (Kirk) McCary. Her family moved from Oklahoma to Oregon in 1945. Roberta went to grade school in the 2 room Dever School and went on to graduate from Albany High School in 1951. On a bet from a buddy that he wouldn't be able to get a date with Roberta, Dee asked her on their first date, she accepted, and one year later they were married. Dee joined the army and was stationed in Fairbanks, Alaska where Roberta joined him. While there, they made lifelong friendships. Upon discharge, they came back to Dever-Conner where they raised a family and farmed. Roberta enjoyed gardening, cooking and sewing, but her true passion was her family.