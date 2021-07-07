Roberta Elizabeth Chambers

April 15, 1933 - June 30, 2021
Roberta E. Chambers went peacefully home to be with the Lord surrounded by her family. She was born in Antlers, Oklahoma, to Jeanie and Clara (Kirk) McCary. Her family moved from Oklahoma to Oregon in 1945. Roberta went to grade school in the 2 room Dever School and went on to graduate from Albany High School in 1951. On a bet from a buddy that he wouldn't be able to get a date with Roberta, Dee asked her on their first date, she accepted, and one year later they were married. Dee joined the army and was stationed in Fairbanks, Alaska where Roberta joined him. While there, they made lifelong friendships. Upon discharge, they came back to Dever-Conner where they raised a family and farmed. Roberta enjoyed gardening, cooking and sewing, but her true passion was her family.
Roberta is survived by Dee, her husband of 67 years; children Linda (Jim) Swindle and Rodney (Kim) Chambers; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Wilburn and Milburn McCary; and sister, Clara Jean Harnisch. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, James, Albert, Hulen; and sister, Laverne. Our family will always remember her as a very committed and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She will truly be missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor may be made online to Willamette Valley Hospice (wvh.org).
Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com