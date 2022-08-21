August 26, 1941 - April 26, 2022

Roberta (Bobbie) Josephine Smith 80 of Albany passed away peacefully at home on April 26, 2022.

Roberta was born August 26, 1941 in Butte Montana to Bernadine Trudell and Robert McGonigle.

Bobbie Jo came to Oregon at the age of two with her mother, sister, grandparents and uncles, settling down in Albany. Her mother married Lawrence Budlong whom she considered her dad until his death in 1988.

Bobbie is survived by her daughter. Wendee Smith-Massengill, 3 wonderful, grandsons. Zebadiah Ross, Cody and Jordan Massengill and 1 great-grand son, Beau Massengill. She is also survived by 2 sisters, Tedi Watkins and Doni Wilder as well as 1 brother Jack Budlong, and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents Bernie and Larry Budlong, her birth father Robert McGonigle her brother Larrie L. Budlong, her brother in-law Boyd Watkins and her partner Calvin Sizemore.

A celebration of Life will be held at the American Legion on August 27th from 1-3 pm.