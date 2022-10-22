Roberta "Bert" Shortridge, 71, passed away after battling cancer on October 18, 2022.

Born in Portland, OR, to Robert and Francis Putman, she spent her younger years growing up in Oregon and California. Bert graduated Central Linn High School, married, and raised a family in Brownsville, earned a degree, became a secretary/assistant at Oremet/ATI Wah Chang and finally retired.

Bert loved to ride horses, grow flowers, read books, and watch and collect movies. She spent many hours thinking in her favorite chair(s).

Her husband, Loren, preceded her in death in February of 2018. She is survived by her son, Robert; and daughter, Loreen; grandson, Kyle; and granddaughter, Karrah; and two great-grandchildren.

A memory of life with family and friends is being held at 11:00 AM, Sunday, October 23, 2022, at the Pioneer Villa, one of Bert's favorite eating establishments.

Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Condolences can be left at fisherfuneralhome.com.