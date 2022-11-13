Robert Wilson Finnan

January 8, 1951 - October 19, 2022

Robert Wilson Finnan, known as Rick to everyone, passed away October 19. He was a dedicated family man, happily married for 47 years and father to Emily and Spencer. Moving throughout his childhood as part of a military family stoked his love of adventure and travel and led to him living in 10 countries during his life. He and his wife Gipsy loved to experience different cultures, meet new people and immerse themselves in adventure.

An educator, he taught English to foreign students for over 30 years, most of those at Oregon State University. He made friends everywhere he went, and is remembered as very warm, capable, compassionate and funny by colleagues and students alike.

A great conversationalist and listener, he made everyone feel welcomed and engaged in all situations. He had many interests and passions, foremost among them baseball, tennis, his beloved Dodgers, hiking, birding, reading and music. His spirit is kept alive and he is remembered by his two children; grandchildren Cady, Ellie and Logan; siblings George and Ann, and countless friends around the world.

Think of him in the crack of a bat and the roar of the crowd at a baseball game, when you spot a hummingbird, or the pleasure that comes from turning your stereo up loud.